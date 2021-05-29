Cancel
Sheffield Wednesday among clubs to make furlough enquiries – reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3owTmQ_0aFOLHWg00
The Owls finished bottom of the Sky Bet Championship (PA Wire)

Sheffield Wednesday are among clubs to have asked for clarification over whether players could be put on furlough, according to reports.

The Owls were relegated after finishing bottom of the Sky Bet Championship table, having drawn 3-3 with Derby on the final day of the season.

The PA news agency understands the issue of whether clubs could make use of the Government’s coronavirus job retention scheme was raised at an EFL meeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKLjj_0aFOLHWg00
Sheffield Wednesday were relegated after drawing 3-3 with Derby on the final day of the season (PA Wire)

Any club requesting further clarification were directed to the latest information from HMRC, which was updated on March 3, with the furlough scheme having been extended until the end of September.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Sheffield Wednesday players, who already faced payment delays, have rejected proposals from the club for some of the squad to be placed on furlough.

When contacted by PA on Saturday morning, Wednesday did not comment on whether they had been one of the clubs looking to make use of the scheme.

In November, Wednesday’s 12-point deduction for breaching financial regulations was reduced to six points on appeal.

Following regelation to Sky Bet League One, the Owls confirmed goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, defender Tom Lees, midfielder Adam Reach and experienced forward Jordan Rhodes were among 10 players released.

