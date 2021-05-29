Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

COVID-19 DNA vaccine candidates show promise in hamsters, mice

Medical News Today
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNA vaccines are an emerging technology with potential advantages over conventional vaccines. The COVID-19 pandemic has focused research on vaccine technologies. In the present paper, researchers demonstrate that COVID-19 DNA vaccines show promise in animal models. In a new study, a team of researchers demonstrated that DNA vaccines are effective...

www.medicalnewstoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Mice#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
ScienceEurekAlert

COVID-19 simulation shows importance of safety efforts during vaccine distribution

CHAPEL HILL, NC - Research published by JAMA Network Open shows how non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) like mask wearing and physical distancing can help prevent spikes in COVID-19 cases as populations continue to get vaccinated. The study, led by Mehul Patel, PhD, a clinical and population health researcher in the department of Emergency Medicine at the UNC School of Medicine, focuses on the state of North Carolina. Similar modeling studies have been used in different states, and can serve as guidance to leaders as they make decisions to relax restrictions and safety protocols.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Coronavirus (COVID-19) Vaccines Markets, 2019-2020 & 2027: Inactivated Virus, Protein Subunit, Non-replicating Viral Vector, Repurposed, RNA, DNA, Genetics

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corona Virus Vaccine Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations by key players, as well as by the government to...
Medical & Biotechbiopharminternational.com

AGC Biologics to Supply More Plasmid DNA for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

AGC Biologics has partnered with BioNTech to further supply plasmid DNA starting material from its Heidelberg, Germany, facility for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. On June 7, 2021, AGC Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced that it has partnered with BioNTech to further supply plasmid DNA (pDNA) starting material for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at AGC’s Heidelberg, Germany, facility. pDNA starting material is an essential component of BioNTech’s mRNA-based vaccine manufacturing process.
Canceronclive.com

Adjuvant Neoantigen Peptide Vaccine PGV-001 Shows Promise in Multiple Malignancies

A personalized adjuvant neoantigen peptide vaccine, PGV-001, was successfully synthesized and administered to patients across a wide range of malignancies who had a greater than 30% chance of disease recurrence. A personalized adjuvant neoantigen peptide vaccine, PGV-001, was successfully synthesized and administered to patients across a wide range of malignancies...
ScienceScience Now

COVID-19–related anosmia is associated with viral persistence and inflammation in human olfactory epithelium and brain infection in hamsters

You are currently viewing the abstract. Whereas recent investigations have revealed viral, inflammatory, and vascular factors involved in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) lung pathogenesis, the pathophysiology of neurological disorders in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) remains poorly understood. Olfactory and taste dysfunction are common in COVID-19, especially in mildly symptomatic patients. Here, we conducted a virologic, molecular, and cellular study of the olfactory neuroepithelium of seven patients with COVID-19 presenting with acute loss of smell. We report evidence that the olfactory neuroepithelium is a major site of SARS-CoV2 infection with multiple cell types, including olfactory sensory neurons, support cells, and immune cells, becoming infected. SARS-CoV-2 replication in the olfactory neuroepithelium was associated with local inflammation. Furthermore, we showed that SARS-CoV-2 induced acute anosmia and ageusia in golden Syrian hamsters, lasting as long as the virus remained in the olfactory epithelium and the olfactory bulb. Last, olfactory mucosa sampling from patients showing long-term persistence of COVID-19–associated anosmia revealed the presence of virus transcripts and of SARS-CoV-2–infected cells, together with protracted inflammation. SARS-CoV-2 persistence and associated inflammation in the olfactory neuroepithelium may account for prolonged or relapsing symptoms of COVID-19, such as loss of smell, which should be considered for optimal medical management of this disease.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

COVID-19 Antiviral Candidate Hobbles RNA Replicase

In host cells, SARS-CoV-2 ensures the replication of its genome and the transcription of its genes by relying on an RNA replicase. The RNA replicase, in turn, relies on iron-sulfur clusters for structural support. What if these iron-sulfur clusters could be disassembled? SARS-CoV-2 could be cut off at the knees.
Kidsngtimes.ca

COVID-19 Vaccine for youth

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to expand, and the vaccine is now available to youth aged 12 and over. As of May 23, 2021, youth aged 12 and over across Ontario became eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial booking system and call centre, as well as at select pharmacies administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Pharmaceuticalssamachar-news.com

Can I Mix & Match My Covid-19 Vaccines? ‘Promising’ Data Suggests Higher Antibodies

In the face of changing eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine, new variants of the coronavirus and supply constraints, many people are wondering whether they can mix and match Covid-19 vaccines. This means, for example, having the AstraZeneca vaccine as the first dose, followed by a different vaccine such as Pfizer as the second dose, and boosters with other vaccines later on.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Needle-free COVID–19 vaccine shows promise

A needle-free COVID-19 vaccination could be possible, with University of Queensland scientists successfully protecting mice from the virus by administering a US-developed vaccine candidate with a 'patch." The University of Texas Hexapro vaccine candidate—delivered via the UQ-developed and Vaxxas-commercialized high-density microarray patch (HD-MAP) – provided protection against COVID-19 disease with...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

Valneva Concludes Recruitment for COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Trial

Privately-held Valneva SE has completed recruitment for the pivotal Phase 3 trial of its inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. VLA2001 consists of inactivated whole virus particles of SARS-CoV-2 with high S-protein density, combined with two adjuvants, alum and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ: DVAX) CpG 1018. Over 4,000 volunteers in...
Scienceislandernews.com

Strong immune response shown in mixing of COVID-19 vaccines, studies show

A new study published Wednesday in the website sciencemag.org reveals several European countries, along with Canada, are now recommending that patients undergo a different vaccine for their second dose. Faced with short COVID-19 vaccines supplies, and out of necessity, some countries switched shots midstream and early data suggest the approach...
Pharmaceuticalssky963.com

CDC COVID-19 Study shows mRNA Vaccines reduce Risk of Infection by 91% for Fully Vaccinated People

A new CDC study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) reduce the risk of infection by 91 percent for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study also is among the first to show that mRNA vaccination benefits people who get COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 2) or partially vaccinated (14 or more days after dose 1 to 13 days after dose 2). “COVID-19 vaccines are a critical tool in overcoming this pandemic,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Findings from the extended timeframe of this study add to accumulating evidence that mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are effective and should prevent most infections — but that fully vaccinated people who still get COVID-19 are likely to have milder, shorter illness and appear to be less likely to spread the virus to others. These benefits are another important reason to get vaccinated.” The findings come from four weeks of additional data collected in CDC’s HEROES-RECOVER study of health care workers, first responders, frontline workers, and other essential workers. These groups are more likely to be exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 because of their occupations. Preliminary results from this study were first announced in March 2021. In the new analysis, 3,975 participants completed weekly SARS-CoV-2 testing for 17 consecutive weeks (from December 13, 2020, to April 10, 2021) in eight U.S. locations. Participants self-collected nasal swabs that were laboratory tested for SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. If the tests came back positive, the specimens were further tested to determine the amount of detectable virus in the nose (i.e., viral load) and the number of days that participants tested positive (i.e., viral shedding). Participants were followed over time and the data were analyzed according to vaccination status. To evaluate vaccine benefits, the study investigators accounted for the circulation of SARS-CoV-2 viruses in the area and how consistently participants used personal protective equipment (PPE) at work and in the community. Once fully vaccinated, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 91 percent. After partial vaccination, participants’ risk of infection was reduced by 81 percent. These estimates included symptomatic and asymptomatic infections. To determine whether COVID-19 illness was milder, study participants who became infected with SARS-CoV-2 were combined into a single group and compared to unvaccinated, infected participants. Several findings indicated that those who became infected after being fully or partially vaccinated were more likely to have a milder and shorter illness compared to those who were unvaccinated. For example, fully or partially vaccinated people who developed COVID-19 spent on average six fewer total days sick and two fewer days sick in bed. They also had about a 60 percent lower risk of developing symptoms, like fever or chills, compared to those who were unvaccinated. Some study participants infected with SARS-CoV-2 did not develop symptoms. Other study findings suggest that fully or partially vaccinated people who got COVID-19 might be less likely to spread the virus to others. For example, fully or partially vaccinated study participants had 40 percent less detectable virus in their nose (i.e., a lower viral load), and the virus was detected for six fewer days (i.e., viral shedding) compared to those who were unvaccinated when infected. In addition, people who were partially or fully vaccinated were 66 percent less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection for more than one week compared to those who were unvaccinated. While these indicators are not a direct measure of a person’s ability to spread the virus, they have been correlated with reduced spread of other viruses, such as varicella and influenza. Overall, the study findings support CDC’s recommendation to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as you can. Everyone 12 years and older is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. CDC has several surveillance networks that will continue to assess how FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines are working in real-world conditions in different settings and in different groups of people, such as different age groups and people with different health statuses.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Cyperus rotundus medicinal plant shows promise for novel COVID-19 therapeutics

COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) is a viral respiratory disease spreading throughout the world. It has been declared a public health emergency and a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). A lack of effective therapeutic efforts has hampered the treatment of COVID-19. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Main protease (MPRO) plays a critical role in the viral replication cycle.