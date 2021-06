NV Energy is warning its customers about a scam recently making the rounds. A spokesperson for the utility says someone falsely identifies themself as an NV Energy employee in calls to both homes and businesses. That person makes threats about electric service and demands an immediate payment, often via MoneyPak card or Zelle. NV Energy says it does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason, and it does not take payments via Zelle, Venmo or MoneyPak. Anyone at risk of losing power for non-payment would receive a 10-day notice on their energy bill and a 48-hour notice via mail. Customers who get a call asking for immediate payment should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. You can also report the scam to NVEnergy.com/scams.