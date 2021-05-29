Del Lago Records Sought in Lobbyist Probe
Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records from Del Lago Resort and Casino in connection with a public corruption probe involving a lobbyist with ties to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. The New York Post reports Del Lago was a client of Patrick Jenkins, who has worked closely with Heastie and was his college roommate. Also issued a subpoena is an unnamed state agency. Jenkins reportedly went from earning 37 thousand dollars as a lobbyist in 2014 to over three million in 2019 as Heastie rose to power. Draftkings is the other Jenkins client to have records sought. Neither of the clients is accused of any wrongdoing.www.fingerlakesdailynews.com