Del Lago Records Sought in Lobbyist Probe

Law enforcement across the state will be participating in the “Operation See! Be Seen!” pedestrian safety campaign from June 11 through June 24 to decrease pedestrian-involved crashes. As part of this education effort, a new PSA will air on radio, television and social media and will be displayed on billboards. The new PSA focuses on reminding pedestrians and motorists to “look out” for each other in common scenarios where they may not anticipate or be visible to each other due to obstructions in or near the roadway.