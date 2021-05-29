Long-duration C9.4 solar flare erupts from AR 2824, generating fast CME and S1 - Minor solar radiation storm

Dumbovic, M., Veronig, A. M., Podladchikova, T., Thalmann, J. K., Chikunova, G., Dissauer, K., Magdalenic, J., Temmer, M., Guo, J., Samara, E. We present a detailed analysis of an eruptive event that occurred on early 2019 March 8 in active region AR 12734, to which we refer as the International Women's day event. The event under study is intriguing in several aspects: 1) low-coronal eruptive signatures come in ''pairs'' (a double-peak flare, two coronal dimmings, and two EUV waves); 2) although the event is characterized by a complete chain of eruptive signatures, the corresponding coronagraphic signatures are weak; 3) although the source region of the eruption is located close to the center of the solar disc and the eruption is thus presumably Earth-directed, heliospheric signatures are very weak with little Earth-impact. We analyze a number of multi-spacecraft and multi-instrument (both remote-sensing and in situ) observations, including Soft X-ray, (extreme-) ultraviolet (E)UV), radio and white-light emission, as well as plasma, magnetic field and particle measurements. We employ 3D NLFF modeling to investigate the coronal magnetic field configuration in and around the active region, the GCS model to make a 3D reconstruction of the CME geometry and the 3D MHD numerical model EUHFORIA to model the background state of the heliosphere. Our results indicate two subsequent eruptions of two systems of sheared and twisted magnetic fields, which merge already in the upper corona and start to evolve further out as a single entity. The large-scale magnetic field significantly influences both, the early and the interplanetary evolution of the structure. During the first eruption the stability of the overlying field was disrupted which enabled the second eruption. We find that during the propagation in the interplanetary space the large-scale magnetic field, i.e. , the location of heliospheric current sheet between the AR and the Earth likely influences propagation and the evolution of the erupted structure(s).