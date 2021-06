When I got accepted into a study abroad program last year, I was excited to leave the United States. In this program, I would spend a full academic year overseas with an internship in between semesters. I didn’t realize at the time that leaving Oberlin College also meant leaving behind the Disability Resources at the Center for Student Success. The country I was planning to spend a year in had no equivalent legislation to the Americans with Disabilities Act. After many emails, I found that when it comes to looking for academic accommodations abroad, there is little obligation and even less commitment to helping disabled students.