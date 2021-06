The committees of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the transportation planning agency of the Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC), met in-person and virtually, the first week of June, via teleconference to amend the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-2024 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) and elect officers for the Citizen’s Advisory and the Policy Committees. The VLMPO has three committees, the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, the Technical Advisory Committee and the Policy Committee. These committees meet quarterly to discuss and approve various transportation-related initiatives, reports, and projects.