Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

This diabetes drug may increase risk of heart failure

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBLGl_0aFOJVZC00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Rosiglitazone belongs to a class of drugs called thiazolidinediones.

It helps control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, but it can also increase the risk of serious heart problems.

This has led to a suspension of the drug in Europe and previous restrictions on its use in the United States.

However, since 2007, studies have reported conflicting findings of whether rosiglitazone increases the risk of heart attacks.

But these studies didn’t have access to individual patient-level data and are not as reliable when estimating the true safety profile of drugs.

In a recent study published in the BMJ, researchers found new evidence that rosiglitazone is linked to an increased risk of heart problems, especially heart failure.

This study is the most comprehensive evaluation of the heart risk of rosiglitazone ever done.

The finding is from Yale School of Public Health and elsewhere.

In the study, the team analyzed the results of more than 130 trials involving over 48,000 adult patients that compared rosiglitazone with any control for at least 24 weeks.

They found rosiglitazone was linked to a 33% increased risk of a composite cardiovascular event (heart attack, heart failure, cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular related death) compared with controls.

This was estimated from the 274 events among 11,837 rosiglitazone patients and 219 events among 9,319 control patients.

The team says these findings highlight the potential for different results derived from different data sources.

They also demonstrated the need for greater clinical trial transparency and data sharing to accurately assess the safety of drugs.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about a major cause of heart attacks in women and findings of these 6 surprising signs may signal an unhealthy heart.

For more information about heart disease and your health, please see recent studies about your vitamin D levels linked to your heart and lung health and results showing that it may be possible to reverse the heart damage caused by aging.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

67K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Heart Health#Heart Attacks#Thiazolidinediones#Bmj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This sleep habit may harm your heart health

In a recent study published in npj Digital Medicine, researchers found that whether or not you go to bed on time could also have an effect on your health. They examined the correlation between bedtime regularity and resting heart rate (RHR) and found that individuals going to bed even 30 minutes later than their usual bedtime presented a much higher resting heart rate that lasted into the following day.
NutritionPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Twice a Day Slashes Your Diabetes Risk, New Study Says

Diabetes does not have a cure, but you can work to manage the disease. Better yet, however, is preventing the disease entirely, and certain lifestyle changes can indeed help you avoid developing type 2 diabetes altogether. New research has found that doing something as simple as adding a particular food into your daily meals can slash your diabetes risk by a significant amount. Read on to find out what you should be working into your diet twice a day.
Diseases & Treatmentsccenterdispatch.com

Know These 5 Numbers If You Have Diabetes

- Taking ownership of your heart health by monitoring some basic health numbers can contribute to a longer, healthier life. Paying attention to blood pressure, cholesterol, and weight are important for everyone, but especially for individuals living with diabetes, who are twice as likely to develop and die from heart disease, strokes or heart failure.
Diseases & TreatmentsMidland Daily News

Are you at risk for stroke?

On average, someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. The month of May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and it’s a good time for you to learn what your individual risk of a stroke may be, and how to recognize stroke warning signs. Q. What is...
HealthPosted by
EatThis

Eating This for Dinner Increases Your Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

You probably know that foods affect our bodies in different ways and at different times of day—there's a reason we usually don't have Shrimp Fra Diavolo for breakfast or berry smoothies for dinner, right? In fact, one of the most popular eating patterns around, intermittent fasting, is based on the idea that our body responds not only to what we eat but also to when we eat it.
Diseases & TreatmentsBeaumont Enterprise

Are you familiar with some of the symptoms of AFib, a condition that increases risk of stroke by ~5x?

Did you know that symptoms such as irregular heartbeat, chest pain, or light headedness could be indicators of a potentially serious condition?1 Although these symptoms could be perceived as minor, they could be due to atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib, or another condition. AFib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, so it’s important to be familiar with the symptoms and risk factors, although only a healthcare provider can make a proper diagnosis.1 Check out these four AFib facts to help familiarize yourself with AFib symptoms and to boost your knowledge of the condition to better help determine if you or a loved one should talk to a healthcare provider.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Improving heart health may reduce the severity of COVID-19 disease

High blood pressure, smoking, obesity, heart disease and diabetes are associated with worse outcomes in patients with COVID-19, according to a study published today in European Heart Journal—Quality of Care and Clinical Outcomes, a journal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).1. "Many of the cardiovascular risk factors associated with...
HealthNeuroscience News

High Caffeine Consumption May Be Associated With Increased Risk of Blinding Eye Disease

Summary: For those with a genetic predisposition to higher eye pressure, high caffeine consumption may increase the risk of developing glaucoma threefold. Consuming large amounts of daily caffeine may increase the risk of glaucoma more than three-fold for those with a genetic predisposition to higher eye pressure according to an international, multi-center study. The research led by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai is the first to demonstrate a dietary – genetic interaction in glaucoma.
NutritionMindBodyGreen

Two Daily Servings Of This Naturally Sweet Food May Lower Your Diabetes Risk

Diabetes—specifically Type 2 Diabetes—is a growing health concern, with the CDC estimating that 10.5% of the US population have a form of diabetes and an additional 34.5% of the adult US population have prediabetes. With all that to consider, breakthroughs in small interventions that can help manage the risk of developing type 2 diabetes are critically important.
FitnessScience Daily

Obesity may increase risk of long-term complications of COVID-19, study shows

A Cleveland Clinic study shows that survivors of COVID-19 who have moderate or severe obesity may have a greater risk of experiencing long-term consequences of the disease, compared with patients who do not have obesity. The study was recently published online in the journal of Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. Multiple...
Women's Healthdiabetesselfmanagement.com

Gestational Diabetes: Are You at Risk?

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), between 2% and 10% of pregnancies in the United States are affected by gestational diabetes. Learning what your risk factors are for gestational diabetes can help you prevent it and manage it, if it should occur. What is gestational diabetes?