This diabetes drug may increase risk of heart failure

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Rosiglitazone belongs to a class of drugs called thiazolidinediones.

It helps control blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes, but it can also increase the risk of serious heart problems.

This has led to a suspension of the drug in Europe and previous restrictions on its use in the United States.

However, since 2007, studies have reported conflicting findings of whether rosiglitazone increases the risk of heart attacks.

But these studies didn’t have access to individual patient-level data and are not as reliable when estimating the true safety profile of drugs.

In a recent study published in the BMJ, researchers found new evidence that rosiglitazone is linked to an increased risk of heart problems, especially heart failure.

This study is the most comprehensive evaluation of the heart risk of rosiglitazone ever done.

The finding is from Yale School of Public Health and elsewhere.

In the study, the team analyzed the results of more than 130 trials involving over 48,000 adult patients that compared rosiglitazone with any control for at least 24 weeks.

They found rosiglitazone was linked to a 33% increased risk of a composite cardiovascular event (heart attack, heart failure, cardiovascular and non-cardiovascular related death) compared with controls.

This was estimated from the 274 events among 11,837 rosiglitazone patients and 219 events among 9,319 control patients.

The team says these findings highlight the potential for different results derived from different data sources.

They also demonstrated the need for greater clinical trial transparency and data sharing to accurately assess the safety of drugs.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about a major cause of heart attacks in women and findings of these 6 surprising signs may signal an unhealthy heart.

For more information about heart disease and your health, please see recent studies about your vitamin D levels linked to your heart and lung health and results showing that it may be possible to reverse the heart damage caused by aging.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.