AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Daily Reflector
 27 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The calls can come late in the day, over the weekend, really any time a question pops into the mind of a legislator or aide. The meetings may dispense pleasantries from Team Biden — or get testy. The topic can be one arcane fact or a deep dive into the nuances of policy.

Reuters

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

ISRAEL-POLITICS/ (PIX, TV) Israel’s Knesset to vote on new government, end Netanyahu’s record reign. JERUSALEM, June 13 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over the departure of the country’s longest serving leader.
The Associated Press

AP Top International News at 10:33 p.m. EDT

Biden urges G-7 leaders to call out and compete with China. In scary scene at Euro 2020, Eriksen collapses on the field. The Latest: WHO chief says vaccine need outstrips G7 pledges. EXPLAINER: Who are Americans on trial in Ghosn’s escape. Saudi Arabia says hajj to be limited to 60,000...
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 6:08 a.m. GMT

Is Japan’s remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?. TOKYO (AP) — After months of frustration and delay, Japan has hit the remarkable benchmark of 1 million vaccines a day. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers: Is it enough? The vaccination pace is quickening even as the young remain hesitant amid an anti-vaccination misinformation campaign and officials have slowed vaccination reservations as demand outpaces supply. Add in continued political and bureaucratic bungling and the arrival of highly contagious coronavirus variants, and there are worries that the government’s effort to ramp up vaccinations before the Olympics will fall short.
The Associated Press

AP Top Technology News at 6:06 p.m. EDT

Wray: FBI frowns on ransomware payments despite recent trend. Russia fines Facebook, Telegram over banned content. Scientists hail golden age to trace bird migration with tech. Own an Echo? Amazon may be helping itself to your bandwidth. Meat company JBS confirms it paid $11M ransom in cyberattack. China says US...
Congress & Courts

Pelosi, Schumer to Huddle With White House on Infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will confer Wednesday with White House officials on next steps for President Joe Biden's nearly $4 trillion infrastructure plans as talks with Republicans see-saw in search of a potential deal. The White House's legislative team huddled in...
POTUS

The NPR Politics Podcast

ROTEM: Hi. My name is Rotem (ph) from Pittsburgh, Pa. Our local makerspace has reopened, and after almost a year of watching blacksmithing videos online, I'm about to pull a 2,000-degree piece of metal out of the forge for the first time. This podcast was recorded at... ASMA KHALID, HOST:
POTUS

Biden's Justice Dept May Defend Trump in Capitol Riot Lawsuits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump may have an unlikely ally to defend him against lawsuits alleging he incited the U.S. Capitol insurrection: President Joe Biden’s Justice Department. The Biden administration paved the way for that possibility, say constitutional scholars and lawyers in the cases, by arguing in...
Congress & Courts

Senators to pitch bipartisan infrastructure plan to Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is seeking President Joe Biden’s support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan, raising hopes for a breakthrough agreement after arduous negotiations on his top legislative priority. Biden has invited members of the group of 21 senators, Republicans and Democrats, to the White...
Congress & Courts

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.
CNN

Biden nominates Cindy McCain as ambassador to the United Nations food agency

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he will nominate Cindy McCain as US ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, elevating a longtime friend and Republican ally to an administration post. If confirmed by the Senate, McCain -- the widow of longtime Republican Sen....
Newsweek

Donald Trump Blames Election Loss on Pence Certifying Biden's Win: 'Disappointed'

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he could still be in office if Mike Pence had refused to certify President Joe Biden's election win. On January 6, Pence declined Trump's demand that he block the certification by Congress of Biden's election as the 46th U.S. president. In a three-page letter to congressional members, the then-vice president said that he didn't share Trump's belief that he possessed the power to reject Electoral College votes.