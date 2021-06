Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue has shared another training video in their series on helicopter landing zones, this one focusing on patient transfer and loading. The aircraft featured in the video is one of four Leonardo twin turbine Air Rescue helicopters recently acquired to replace Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s aging fleet. The new aircrafts are equipped with a hoist, have a range of up to 800 miles, cruise at 170 knots and are capable of transporting 4 patients.