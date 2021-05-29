Cancel
Food & Drinks

Liam Charles recipe for breakfast berry smoothie popsicles

The Guardian
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is possibly the shortest, easiest recipe I have ever made – and it’s a brilliant way to get the kids in the kitchen, too. With warmer weather (hopefully) on the way, it’s only right we create some delicious, frozen treats to cool you down. These berry smoothie popsicles are zingy, sweet and a clever way to get children to eat some of their five-a-day.

