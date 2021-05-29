Liam Charles recipe for breakfast berry smoothie popsicles

Similar to homemade toaster pastries, these breakfast pies are stuffed with fresh strawberries and rhubarb. They won't bake off as neat and tidy as the ones from a package. The rectangles may even develop a few fissures during baking, but the trade-off is that instead of a thin layer of jam, they are literally bursting with late spring fruits. Start with a simple food-processor pie dough. Divide it in half and shape two flat rectangles before chilling them. This will help you roll them into uniform rectangles later. While the dough chills, simmer the filling so the juices don't run when you spoon the fruit onto the pastry. Don't walk away from the pot because the sugar burns easily. Then, spread the jammy mixture onto a tray and pop it into the freezer for a blast chill. Roll out the dough, cut each piece into 16 rectangles, spoon the filling into the centers, and top each with another rectangle (if the top piece doesn't fit, give it a quick roll in each direction so it's large enough to cover the filling). Seal with egg wash and crimp the edges with a fork. Chill the pastries, bake them, and when they're cool, zig-zag an easy glaze on top.