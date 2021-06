You are spoilt for choice when it comes to making up your mind about which restaurant to visit when in Alabama. Commonly referred to as 'The Heart of Dixie' with a population of 4,858,979 as of 2015, it is known for its Yellowhammer bird, the Camellia flower, and excellent restaurants. So if you enjoy some fantastic finger-licking meals, here are the best five restaurants that will leave you ordering another plate of tantalizing cuisines.