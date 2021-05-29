Bitcoin price – live: New crypto DubaiCoin shoots up 1,000% as market continues to tumble

The price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum (ether), Cardano (ada), dogecoin is continuing to fall on Saturday, after a major crypto market slump. That was despite the good fortunes of some smaller coins, such as DubaiCoin, which gained 1,000 per cent in 24 hours. The astonishing gains seen by DubaiCoin since launching led to the government of Dubai issuing a warning that it is not officially linked to the UAE city, and may well be an elaborate scam.