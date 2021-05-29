Cancel
Today in History

By The Associated Press
 27 days ago

Today is Saturday, May 29, the 149th day of 2021. There are 216 days left in the year. On May 29, 2020, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (He would be convicted in April 2021 on those charges as well as second-degree unintentional murder.)

