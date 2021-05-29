Today in History

Mrs. Thomas M. Randolph, (Martha Jefferson.) Thomas Jefferson is one of the most complex figures in American history. Author of the Declaration of Independence, Governor of Virginia, Minster to France, Secretary of State, Vice President, and finally President Jefferson is synonymous with the founding of our nation. His reputation has always been one shrouded in controversy. Was he an ideologue who favored revolution or the pragmatist who engineered the purchase of the Louisiana Territory in 1803? During the last few years, his reputation has experienced a downturn in large part because of Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton which formed the basis for the Broadway production of the musical “Hamilton” which highlighted the rift between Jefferson and our first Secretary of the Treasury. As a result, Hamilton’s persona as perceived by the public has improved, and the sage of Monticello’s declined in the eyes of the public.