INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer who fatally shot a man after a pursuit last year and was later cleared of any wrongdoing is suing the NFL for defamation. Ofc. De'Joure Mercer said in the federal lawsuit filed Monday that NFL Entertainment's "Say Their Stories" video caused him to suffer "tortious injury" in Indianapolis. The video, which was part of the NFL's "Inspire Change" campaign, included Dreasjon Reed, who led police on a high-speed chase on the northwest side of Indianapolis on May 6, 2020 before he was shot and killed by Mercer after a foot pursuit.