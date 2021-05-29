Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 06:56:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-29 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Memorial Day Weekend Outlook This Memorial Day weekend will be warm and relatively dry with relatively light winds as high pressure builds across much of the West. Before everyone heads out for the weekend, here are some weather nuggets to factor into your travel preparations. * Thunderstorms: Isolated afternoon storms are possible over the Sierra high terrain, including Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes, with 1 in 5 chances today. On Sunday there is a 1 in 10 chance along the Mono County crest with dry conditions elsewhere. Anyone in the mountains should prepare for rapid temperature drops, small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and erratic outflow winds if a storm develops nearby. * Heat: Warming temperatures are forecast through the weekend, becoming hot Sunday and Monday with highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s in Western Nevada and the upper 70s for mountain communities. With nearly full sunshine and light winds, heat health impacts are possible for those sensitive to heat or those outdoors for extended periods of time. Even hotter and more impactful temperatures, approaching records, are projected Tuesday-Thursday next week. * Lakes, Rivers, and Streams: With those hotter temperatures, a good portion of the last remaining snowpack may melt helping increase flows in mountain creeks and streams. While flows are expected to still be quite low for this time of year, the water will be fairly cold and can catch people off-guard. Lake water temperatures are dangerously cold and thermal shock will be a threat to those seeking a quick cool-off by jumping into lake waters. Personal flotation devices are recommended.