Get Memorial Day savings on VPNs, cloud storage, productivity apps, and more

For the last five years, consumers across the globe – on any operating system have relied on limited internal phone storage and the free cloud storage made available to them by the tech giants. It was an interesting proposition for Indian customers but only till it was free. But now as the cloud is not free anymore, users are looking out for alternatives to get rid of monthly subscriptions. Brands such as WD and SanDisk offer a wide range of storage solutions for the smartphone users. The one-time investment against monthly subscription helps users save on their recurring expenses and allows them to travel with their data wherever they like, without the internet constraints or stressing over exceeding the budgeted GBs on the cloud.