Destination Eat Drink – Taiwan with The Nomadic Vegan Wendy Werneth

Sushi Kushi, a new destination for all-you-can-eat sushi served in fancy boats, has arrived in Carrollton. The restaurant quietly made its debut at the end of September at 2680 Old Denton Road, and is already earning a reputation as the city’s most exciting new spot for unlimited sushi. The menu is pretty extensive, largely centered around classic sushi favorites, like seared salmon nigiri and caterpillar rolls, plus fried tempura rolls and signature rolls like the Playboy, filled with tempura shrimp, asparagus, and spicy tuna.
