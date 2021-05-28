Destination Eat Drink – Taiwan with The Nomadic Vegan Wendy Werneth

Can you smell it? Fall is in the air along with the delicious aromas created by our fabulous restaurants to celebrate Eat Drink SF. The De Young introduces a very cool new program and exhibit. Who among us wishes heels were more comfortable? ME, read on to see how one Silicon Valley Techie solved the problem. You all know I love a good dance performance, class and film, and now we (I) can indulge that love of twirling with the Dance Film Fest. Listen in to this week’s fascinating podcast—improve your vision without surgery.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO