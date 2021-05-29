Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport Buzz

On This Day In History: Rhode Island became last of the original 13 Colonies to ratify the U.S. Constitution

By Christian Winthrop
Posted by 
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwHqn_0aFOHvFY00

On this date, May 29, 1790, Rhode Island became the 13th state to enter the Union after ratifying the Constitution. Ironically, the new state’s late arrival came after the new federal government commenced on April 1, 1789, and the First Congress (1789–1791) had already passed 12 proposed amendments to the Constitution. Rhode Island was the only state not to send a representative to the Constitutional Convention, which approved the document on September 17, 1787. Nine states were needed to ratify the Constitution, and on June 21, 1788, the Constitution became the official governing document of the United States when New Hampshire ratified it.

The “Hope State” made 11 attempts to hold a constitutional ratifying convention and held unsuccessful state referendums. The first referendum rejected the Constitution by ten to one. At great length, Rhode Island finally approved the Constitution with provisional amendments.

On August 31, 1790, the state’s lone Representative, Benjamin Bourne, arrived in Philadelphia fashionably late to the First Congress.

* of note – Rhode Island was the first of the original Thirteen Colonies to declare independence from the British rule of King George III, declaring itself independent on May 4, 1776, a full two months before any other colony. The state was also the last of the thirteen original colonies to ratify the United States Constitution.

The states and the dates of ratification are listed here, in order of ratification:

  • Delaware: December 7, 1787
  • Pennsylvania: December 12, 1787
  • New Jersey: December 18, 1787
  • Georgia: January 2, 1788
  • Connecticut: January 9, 1788
  • Massachusetts: February 6, 1788
  • Maryland: April 28, 1788
  • South Carolina: May 23, 1788
  • New Hampshire: June 21, 1788 (With this state’s ratification, the Constitution became legal)
  • Virginia: June 25, 1788
  • New York: July 26, 1788
  • North Carolina: November 21, 1789
  • Rhode Island: May 29, 1790 (Rhode Island did not hold a Constitutional Convention)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
4K+
Followers
810
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island#Us Constitution#Referendums#New Jersey#Colonies#Union#The First Congress#British
Related
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

249 Years Ago Today Rhode Island Had Its Own Tea Party With The Burning Of The Gaspee

The Burning of the Gaspee is regarded as the first naval engagement of the American Revolution, 18 months before the Boston Tea Party. In 1772, a British naval vessel, Gaspee, was assigned to patrol Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island. Her commander, Lt. William Dudingston, had been appointed by Admiral Montagu to monitor Rhode Island trade and stop the import of smuggled goods. However, Dudingston himself regularly overstepped the law, stopping ships without cause, delaying their passage, looting goods, and inflicting bodily harm upon the colonial sailors.
AstronomyPosted by
Newport Buzz

How to watch the June 10th annual solar eclipse

On Thursday, June 10, 2021, people across the northern hemisphere will have the chance to experience an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun. A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. During an annular eclipse, the Moon is far enough away from Earth that the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky. Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, it will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk. This creates what looks like a ring of fire around the Moon. People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will experience the annular eclipse.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

New York to Newport Shared Charter Flights are Ready for Takeoff!

With summer just upon us, Tradewind Aviation has announced that shared charter flights to Newport are now available for booking from New York. Tradewind Aviations scheduled service to Newport offers the comfort and convenience of a private charter for the cost of a single seat. Flights will depart from the Million Air private aviation terminal at Westchester County Airport (HPN) and fly directly into Newport State Airport (NPT) in under 40 minutes!
AgriculturePosted by
Newport Buzz

DEM director Janet Coit will step down next week

Governor Dan McKee today announced that Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) Director Janet Coit will be departing on June 18. Terrence Gray, RIDEM’s Deputy Director for Environmental Protection, will ascend to the role of Acting Director of the Department. “Since taking the lead at DEM in 2011, Janet...
Visual ArtPosted by
Newport Buzz

New exhibition of Rhode Island artists opens at T.F. Green Airport

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced a new art exhibition on display at TF Green Airport’s GREEN SPACE Gallery, a partnership between RISCA and the RI Airport Corporation (RIAC). The gallery now features works by Rhode Island artists Pascale Lord, Barrington, Sarina Mitchel, Providence, and Jill Stauffer, Wakefield, and will be on display through Sept. 19.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Newport named 3rd Best Beach Town in America

Another day, another accolade for our beautiful City by the Sea. This time, Parade Magazine weighs in on the 50 Best Beach and Coastal Towns. Whether you’re Team East Coast or prefer the West Coast, there’s nothing like a beach town. Especially come summertime, what’s better than biking or walking around a quaint little coastal town? You’ve got your beautiful water views, lots of outdoor activities to do with the family, and of course, small-town shopping!
Pawtucket, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Signs Law Requiring Financial Literacy Education in High Schools

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Deputy Majority Whip Mia A. Ackerman, Senator Sandra Cano, Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien, Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, and Pawtucket Superintendent of Schools Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, today signed into law legislation (2021-H 5491, 2021-S 0349) which will require statewide standards in consumer education in public high schools.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This Week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. General Assembly approves new agreement with Bally’s, IGT. The General Assembly approved amended legislation introduced by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) to strengthen the agreement between the State of Rhode Island and IGT and Bally’s Corporation, which operates Twin River Casino in Lincoln and Tiverton Casino Hotel. The legislation (2021-H 5223A, 2021-S 0040A) will be sent to Gov. Dan McKee, who intends to sign it.
Little Compton, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

RIP Maximus H. Julian

Maximus H. Julian, 22, of Little Compton Rhode Island, tragically passed away from a random act of violence on June 1st, 2021, surrounded by his family. Maximus was born in Little Compton, Rhode Island to his parents Diago and Nicole Julian. Maximus was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, and...
EducationPosted by
Newport Buzz

Governor McKee Signs Legislation Guaranteeing 2 Free Years of Community College for Qualified Rhode Islanders

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, Commissioner on Postsecondary Education Shannon Gilkey Ed.D., and Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes today signed into law legislation (2021-H 5224A, 2021-S 0079A) which makes the Rhode Island Promise program permanent.
Jamestown, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Prepare for more tickets: Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority announces “speed study” on bridges

The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority today announced the launch of a “speed study” on the Newport Pell and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. RITBA will utilize field devices to analyze traffic speed data collected at different times of the day and night. RITBA is also posting new signage reminding motorists of the speed limit of 40 miles per hour on the Newport Pell Bridge and 45 miles per hour on the Jamestown Verrazzano and has enlisted the help of both state and municipal law enforcement agencies in stepping up enforcement.
Portsmouth, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

Family Farm Plots in Portsmouth Educate About Sustainable Agriculture

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm has announced that it is making available family farm plots to community members for the 2021 Spring and Summer growing season. The plots are 4’x25’ in size and are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is located at Cloverbud Ranch and is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
Newport, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

(Updated) Visitors From These 19 States Must Quarantine When Traveling To Rhode Island

If you are coming to Rhode Island from one of the 19 states listed below with a COVID-19 positivity rate greater than 5%, you are required to quarantine for 10 days while in Rhode Island. As an exception, you may provide proof of a negative test for COVID-19 that was taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Rhode Island. If you receive a test during your quarantine in Rhode Island and get a negative test result, you can stop quarantining. However, you still need to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days, wear a mask in public, and follow physical distancing guidelines. You also must quarantine while waiting for a negative test result.
Providence, RIBoston Globe

Would gun control have prevented the recent shootings in Rhode Island?

PROVIDENCE — Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, four men in a four-door silver Dodge Ram with Tennessee plates slowly drove into the city’s Washington Park neighborhood and stopped outside 87 Carolina Ave. They jumped out with guns drawn and started shooting at a group of people on the porch, firing off more than 40 rounds of bullets. Eight people were injured by gun fire, and one person was injured by “something else.” The victims ranged in age from 19 to 25 years old.