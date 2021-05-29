Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Understanding your 'non-compete' agreements: Seven common mistakes

Seacoast Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRestrictive covenant agreements are widely misunderstood by employers and employees. Some of this confusion is caused by different terminology used to describe these agreements; some by application of different laws in different jurisdictions related to the agreements; and some by the different contexts in which issues related to these agreements arise.

www.seacoastonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Portsmouth, NH
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wifi#D Use
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
LawValueWalk

Five Impacts of Judge Upholding Mandatory-Vaccine Policies

Five Impacts of Judge Upholding Mandatory-Vaccine Policies; On Higher Education, Public Accommodations, and Negligence Law Suits. WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 14, 2021) - Saturday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes, in Bridges v. Houston Methodist Hosp., that a hospital's policy of requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is legal, and advances an important public policy, is bound to have major impacts in areas far beyond hospitals and other health care providers, says public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who correctly predicted this result.
Texas Statelexblog.com

Texas Decision Highlights Concerns Regarding Limiting Enforceability of Non-Compete Agreements During COVID-19 Pandemic

With unemployment levels reaching a new high during the global pandemic, courts across the country have become increasingly reluctant to enforce non-compete agreements in employment contracts. As an example, a recent district court case, Robert Garcia v. USA Industries, Inc., demonstrates what may be a shift in Texas’ formerly lenient approach to non-competes. There, the court granted the plaintiff’s request for a temporary restraining order against the non-compete clause in his severance agreement, finding not only that there was inadequate consideration to enforce the non-compete provision, but that the provision itself was unreasonable. While this is only one case, in light of this shift in the interpretation of non-compete agreements as reflected in this decision, companies should ensure that their non-competes are reasonable as to scope and time, supported by adequate consideration, and narrowly tailored to protect the company’s legitimate business interests so as to increase the chances of the agreement being upheld. This will only become more important as more and more states pass restrictive covenants legislation limiting what is permissible.
Congress & Courtswxpr.org

SCOTUS Case Prompts Re-introduction of Abortion Access Bill

Lawmakers in Congress have reintroduced a bill they say would ensure access to safe abortions across the country. The move comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear a Mississippi law that's viewed as a major threat to its 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision. The Women's Health Protection Act...
Minoritiesbinews.org

Disability Discrimination in the Workplace: Know the Legal Protections Available for You

Federal and state laws prevent most employers from making decisions or taking actions based on the physical or mental impairments of a job applicant or employee. A person’s disability should not keep them from pursuing their chosen career when their employer can make reasonable accommodations that will let them perform their job duties. Discrimination victims can turn to an experienced Employment Discrimination Attorney in Austin for legal assistance.
PoliticsMiddletown Press

WVa judge halts implementation of payroll deduction law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia judge on Monday sided with labor groups in halting implementation of a new state law that prohibits union dues or fees from being automatically deducted from state employee paychecks unless they provide written consent. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango issued a preliminary...
Public Safetycannabisnewswire.com

420 with CNW — Federally Funded Research Concludes Testing THC Level to Detect Driver Impairment Is Unreliable

In a bid to reduce the rates of impaired driving as cannabis becomes more accessible, several states have set THC thresholds that bar individuals who have more than a certain amount of THC in their system from driving. The thinking is that, as with alcohol, higher levels of THC in the blood are directly responsible for higher levels of impairment, and establishing a threshold gives law enforcement officials a standard for which they can test to see how impaired an individual is. While it is a noble policy that’s geared towards ensuring safety on the roads, cannabis proponents have long argued that such THC limits are arbitrary and have no scientific backing.
HealthLockport Union-Sun

Vaccination progress at prisons clouded by incomplete data

Federal health guidance advises that security staffers at state and local correctional facilities are at elevated risk for COVID-19, in part because they are often less than six feet from other individuals. But 15 months into the pandemic, because of an accounting gap, state officials are unsure how many corrections...
Sciencenorthwell.edu

Feinstein Institutes expert outlines plan for advancing behavioral research

In the field of behavioral medicine, progress has been seen as fragmented, often occurring by accident. In a letter to the editor published today in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, Karina W. Davidson, PhD, MASc, The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research director of the Institute of Health System Science and national leader in behavioral change research, outlined how the Behavioral Medicine Research Council (BMRC) will progress the field of science.
Grant County, ORArgus Observer Online

Owens introduces bill to ban vaccine passports

Grant County’s state representative introduced legislation that would ban vaccine passports in Oregon. Mark Owens, R-Crane, introduced House Bill 3407 last week to “protect the privacy and rights of Oregonians,” according to a press release. The legislation would prevent any public body — state, local or special government — from...
LawScrubs Magazine

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Comparing COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement to Nazi Experiments

The nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital finally got their day in court over the weekend after filing a lawsuit that would’ve prevented the facility from firing employees who refuse to get their COVID-19 shots. However, the judge wasn’t having it. The court dismissed the suit for comparing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to Nazi experiments. It’s a major setback for the nurses looking to keep their jobs and a clear sign that employers have the right to mandate that all their workers get vaccinated.
Lawktxs.com

Employers have the law on their side to mandate vaccines, experts say

WASHINGTON (SBG)— A Houston hospital's decision to mandate that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19 was upheld in court as a judge dismissed claims in a lawsuit by 117 employees as "false" and "irrelevant." "Every employment includes limits on the worker's behavior in exchange for his remuneration. That is all part...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Data Breach Plaintiffs Still Face Circuit Conflict on Standing

In McMorris v. Carlos Lopez & Associates, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit became the latest to weigh in on whether the increased risk of identity theft resulting from a data breach can support Article III standing. Nine federal appellate courts have addressed the issue so far...
Lawtechaeris.com

If personal data is comprised in a data breach, can you file a lawsuit?

A data breach describes where information is accessed, stolen, and used by cyber thieves without authorization. Incidents of this kind are more common than we think. Last year alone, 155.8 million individuals were affected by data exposures, sensitive information being disclosed due to less-than-adequate information security. Estimated reading time: 5...
PoliticsPosted by
BGR.com

Aside from stimulus checks, your state may owe you hundreds of dollars – how to find out

While millions of Americans wait to receive the first of a new series of monthly stimulus checks starting next month — and to see whether or not the federal government ever gets behind the idea of a fourth stimulus check — there are actually plenty of other ways to squeeze money out of the government right now. For example, your state actually might be holding on to unclaimed money at the moment with your name on it, and without you even realizing it. State government websites include a link whereby residents can check to see if they have unclaimed property that...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated Is Legal – Judge

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated is Legal – Judge; Doesn’t Violate Federal or State Laws, and Serves a Valid Public Purpose. Judge Rules That It Is Lawful Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 13, 2021) - Federal judge Lynn Hughes (S.D. Tex.) has ruled that...