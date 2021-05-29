Money Talk: IRS issues confusing guidance on RMDs for IRA beneficiaries

The IRS opened its nonfilers child tax credit portal this week to let families who aren't normally required to file an income tax return provide the agency with information so they can receive the advance payments starting in July. The tool has a few limitations that may require a bit of work to use, however. This new nonfilers portal is the first of at least three online tools from the IRS that will let parents update the IRS with information on marital status, income changes and number of kids. The online tools will also let you opt out of the monthly child tax credit payments and instead receive the full credit amount when you file your tax return in 2022, if that's what you prefer.