Lake Geneva, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva Regional News
 17 days ago

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

www.lakegenevanews.net
