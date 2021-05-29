How to Raise Your Student’s Self Esteem
For the longest time, teachers have always understood that when students feel good about themselves, they are capable of accomplishing more in the classroom. Take yourself for instance, the more confident or optimistic you are about a task, the more capable you feel, regardless of the task before you. The same is applicable to any child. Children are more likely to attain their full potential and they are easily motivated whenever they feel confident and special.www.theedadvocate.org