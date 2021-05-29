Dr. Leslie partners with long time friends

… Take control of place and time. Bodies and brains like stability and predictability in the where and when. Besides a comfortable bed, opt for a sleep place that is cool and has a minimum of additional sensory stimuli to pull on attention, whether that’s noise leaking from other rooms or a laptop nearby calling you to check emails. In terms of time a regular, bedtime and wake time and hold to it most of the time to reinforce circadian rhythms. It’s not uncommon for people who get more rigid with this to not need an alarm clock, just waking naturally. There’s a reason there are now rules that limit doctors in training from the old call night gauntlet that old geezer docs like me had to endure (and still carry on about.)