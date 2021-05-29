Machining a Working Pocket Vault from Stainless Steel Bolts

ESTIMATE: $12,000.00-$14,000.00. One Ladies Stainless Steel Rolex Datejust Polished Bright with Satin Finish, Serviced & Electronically Tested, Stainless Steel Case: 26mm, Stainless Steel Crown, Custom Diamond Lugs: 24 Diamonds On Lugs, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Bezel: New 18K White Gold Beadset Diamond Bezel, Stone Count: 32 Diamonds, Total Weight .70 Carat, Clarity: SI-VS, Color: G to H. Custom Crystal: New Scratch Resistant Synthetic Sapphire Cyclops Lens. Custom Hands: New Luminescent Hands. Movement: Automatic Winding Movement . Custom Dial: Refinished Slate Grey String Diamond Dial, 43 Diamonds in Dial, G To H In Color, Clarity: VS. Date Window: 3 O'Clock Position Date Display, Model: Datejust. Condition: G-6 Extra Fine. Bracelet: Stainless Steel Jubilee Band. Bright Polish & Satin Finish. 6.0 Inch Length, Adjustable. Standard Clasp, With Rolex Logo. This Watch Has Been Serviced Time Tested And Is In Excellent Condition It Is Free Of All Scratches And Dents.