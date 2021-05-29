Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dimmit, Maverick, Zavala by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-29 05:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dimmit; Maverick; Zavala The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Maverick County in south central Texas Northwestern Dimmit County in south central Texas Southwestern Zavala County in south central Texas * Until 630 AM CDT. * At 534 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles east of Darling, or 20 miles west of La Pryor, moving south at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crystal City, Carrizo Springs, El Indio, Asherton, Winter Haven, Cometa, Carrizo Hill, Chula Vista-River Spur, Las Colonias and Farias Lake. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH