Ford Mustang Mach 1 vs. Honda Civic Type R LE: Is RWD Faster Than FWD?

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
 17 days ago
The 2022 Type R is on the horizon, but the current-gen Honda hot hatch still has plenty of performance to offer. Especially in the form of the track-focused Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition. However, for some, RWD, not FWD, is the way to go. And there’s now a new Mustang trim for track enthusiasts: the Ford Mustang Mach 1. So, which is faster? YouTube team Throttle House took both to the racetrack to figure that out.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

