Project Most's upcoming STEAM workshop for kids ages 3 and 4 is all about mixing paints and watching how the colors move and change. It will be held on Saturday, June 5, starting at 9:30 a.m. At 10:45 that morning, kids in kindergarten through the third grade can turn milk cartons into cars, and at 12:30 p.m., fourth through sixth graders can learn about water striders (a type of water bug) and take a challenge to make their own.