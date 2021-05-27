Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Bernardino County, CA

NB15 highway closed near Baker due to crash-VVNG.com

By pasadena
californianewstimes.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaker, California (VVNG.com) — An accident involving two tractor trailers temporarily closed all lanes of the northbound I-15 on Thursday morning. A San Bernardino County firefighter broke out in a car accident near MM143 on May 27, 2021 at about 5:19 am. Firefighters arrived and reported that two cicadas were...

californianewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino County, CA
Traffic
City
Baker, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Mercy Air#Caltrans#Instagram#Crash#Firefighters#Airlift#Vvng Com#Nbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
San Bernardino County, CAVictorville Daily Press

2 survive crash of small plane in Cedar Glen

Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains on Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The Cessna 210 crashed en route from Chino to Big Bear City, according to FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory. Air traffic control lost radio contact with the aircraft shortly before the crash, she said.
California StateKTVN.com

2 survive crash of small plane in California mountains

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. (AP) — Two people survived the crash of a single-engine plane in mountains east of Los Angeles, authorities said. The Cessna 210 crashed Saturday afternoon in the Cedar Glen area of the San Bernardino Mountains, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The conditions of the pilot and passenger...
Hesperia, CApaininthepass.info

Fatal Pick-Up Truck Pulling RV Trailer Rollover Crash In Hesperia NB I-15

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> California Highway Patrol was alerted to a single-vehicle rollover involving a pickup truck pulling a travel trailer on northbound Interstate 15 about a mile after the Main Street exit in Hesperia Saturday morning. California Highway Patrol and firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Woman killed in crash on 15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –– A woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on the 15 freeway in Hesperia. The call was dispatched just before 10 a.m., Saturday, May 15, on the northbound 15 freeway about half-mile north of Main Street. When San Bernardino County Fire arrived on scene, they...
California Stateswiowanewssource.com

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Hesperia, CAvvng.com

Coroner ID’s 10-year-old killed in crash on I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Saturday morning as Alexander Jacob Westendorf of Hesperia. The crash happened at about 9:49 am, on the northbound 15 freeway approximately one mile north of Main Street. For unknown reasons,...
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
San Bernardino County, CAweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 102. In California...Fire weather zone 228. * TIMING...Wednesday 12 PM PDT / MST to Thursday 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...Southwest winds 20-30 mph with gusts 35-45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical, into the single digits both Wednesday and Thursday.
Colorado Statezachnews.net

Needles, CA: Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station receives Lifesaving Award.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information and Press Release):. Needles, California: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Deputy Casey Solomon from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station has received the Lifesaving Award. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, “On March 26,...
San Bernardino County, CAzachnews.net

News Update: Needles, CA: Robert Miller hasn’t been found after being reported missing a week ago.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information):. Needles, California: A week has past since Robert Miller went missing back on Saturday, May 8th, 2021. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 84 year old Robert Miller went missing at 5:26 p.m. PT last Saturday, from the area of the Beach Drive, between Needles Marina RV Park and Jack Smith Memorial Park.