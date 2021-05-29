Germany pumps $10 billion in hydrogen in bid to become global leader

Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, GenCell Energy, has completed an advanced testing period of its experimental GenCell A5 off-grid hydrogen power solution, based on alkaline fuel cell (AFC) technology, at the site of an active emergency communications system (ECS) station outside Reykjavik, Iceland, operated by state-owned Icelandic telecom provider Neyðarlínan. “GenCell and Neyðarlínan ohf have agreed to carry out a second testing period in the extreme weather conditions typical of the Arctic regions in the winter months, between December 2021 and February 2022. Following the satisfactory completion of the winter evaluation, the two companies will negotiate the deployment of GenCell A5 units at 112 active emergency communication sites across Iceland,” reads the note released on Monday.