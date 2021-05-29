Cancel
Germany pumps $10 billion in hydrogen in bid to become global leader

dallassun.com
 27 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany will fund 62 large-scale hydrogen projects with as much as $10 billion in federal and state funds as it aims to become the world's leader in hydrogen technologies, the German ministries of economy and transport said. Germany will provide $9.72 billion (€8 billion) to the 62 projects it has...

www.dallassun.com
