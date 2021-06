Longmont city staff members are working with local oil and gas operators to ensure the closure of the last two active oil and gas wells in Longmont. The Tabor #7 and Stamp #31-2C are aging wells drilled in the 1980’s, which have produced minimal volumes of oil and gas during the last few years. The Tabor #7 oil and gas well, which is located just south of the Innovation Center off Quail Road, began the plugging and abandonment process on June 23, 2021. The process typically takes less than a week and the City of Longmont has agreed to pay half of the plugging costs for the Tabor #7 well. The Stamp #31-2C well, which is located on the northwest side of Union Reservoir, is scheduled to begin plugging and abandonment work on Monday, June 28, 2021.