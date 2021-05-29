25 great movies set on the water

Dungeons & Dragons nerds (myself included) are likely getting excited about this development, but might be a bit pensive as well since back in 2000 another D&D movie made its way to the theaters and the groaning didn’t stop for quite some time since in some ways it did resemble what a campaign looks like when playing with a bunch of friends just want to get into it and not worry about the rules. But apart from that, the movie was a mess and the sequels that came after…just don’t ask. The set photos below are just a bare glimpse of the site that’s being used, Alnwick Castle, and at least one possible action scene that was being rehearsed, but as of now the only real exciting thing to hear is that the movie will be based on the Forgotten Realms world, so it’s off to Faerun, and some folks are thinking that the castle being used will be turned into the famed Neverwinter that has been featured in several stories, not the least of which is one that many Forgotten Realms fans might start getting excited about if there’s any hint at all that such a thing could happen. If a certain dark elf ranger by the name of Drizzt Do’Urden were to somehow make his way into this movie, it’s a very, VERY long shot but people might want to hope, then the internet might explode with fans of Forgotten Realms and R.A. Salvatore, Drizzt’s creator, shouting a giant ‘thank you’ to the heavens.