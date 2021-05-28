Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate GOP blocks bipartisan commission to investigate deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot

By Kelly Hayes
fox5ny.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a House-passed bill to create a bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Senate vote was 54-35 — short of the 60 votes needed to consider the bill that would have formed a 10-member commission evenly split between the two parties. Lawmakers held the procedural vote Friday morning after delays on an unrelated bill to boost scientific research and development pushed back the schedule.

www.fox5ny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Ben Sasse
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Gop#Senate Republican#Republican Senate#Senate Democrats#Gop#Republicans#House#Democratic#Truth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

GOP senators are furious over Biden pledge tying infrastructure bill to huge Democratic package

Congressional Republicans erupted on Friday after President Biden pledged to reject a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless Congress also approves a broader Democratic spending package. While touting a major breakthrough on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations, Biden said Thursday that he would not sign the $973 billion measure unless lawmakers also sent him...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senators warn they could pull support for Biden deal

Republican senators are warning that they could drop their support for a bipartisan infrastructure framework amid growing GOP fury over President Biden 's plan to link it to a Democratic-only bill. GOP Sens. Jerry Moran (Kan.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) both signaled on Friday that their support, and eventual vote,...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Officer asks McCarthy to denounce GOP remarks on Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection confronted House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy in a meeting on Friday, asking him to publicly denounce statements by GOP members who have voted against honoring police and downplayed the violence of the attack. Officer Michael...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

House GOP Leader to Meet With Officer Hurt in Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A police officer who was injured in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and has pushed for an independent commission to investigate the attack will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday, according to two people familiar with the meeting. Officer Michael Fanone has said for...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Durbin Calls For Unanimous Passage Of Bipartisan & Bicameral Legislation To Sustain Crime Victims Fund - Senator Pat Toomey Objects

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today on the Senate floor requested unanimous consent to pass the bipartisan VOCA Fix to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act , which would strengthen the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) by fixing how the Crime Victims Fund (CVF) is funded. Specifically, the bill would redirect monetary penalties from federal deferred prosecution and non-prosecution agreements into the CVF to increase funding Continue Reading
POTUSWashington Post

Police reform negotiations bog down on Capitol Hill as crime rises and midterms loom

A bipartisan deal to overhaul American law enforcement practices through federal legislation remained out of reach Thursday after negotiators failed to meet a second informal deadline, with key disputes over police accountability still unresolved. While the top negotiators issued a statement Thursday hailing an “agreement on a framework addressing the...
Congress & CourtsKFOR

Republicans block Democratic voting rights bill

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — In a 50-50 vote, the Democratic voting rights bill failed to advance in the Senate on Wednesday. “It is not a Republican concern or a Democratic concern, it is an American concern,” said Vice President Kamala Harris. Senate Democrats needed 10 Republicans to jump on board with...
Congress & CourtsWUSA

Democrats need to play hardball to protect voting rights | Hear Me Out

WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, Senate Republicans blocked the For the People Act. The bill would have enacted sweeping election reforms ranging from voter accessibility and curbing the influence of big money in politics, to eliminating partisan redrawing of congressional districts known as gerrymandering. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Senate panel deadlocks over Biden ATF nominee

Senate Judiciary Committee members voted along party lines on Thursday on President Joe Biden's nominee as head of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Eleven Democrats supported and 11 Republicans opposed moving the nomination of David Chipman for ATF director to the Senate floor. With the Senate divided...
Congress & CourtsCNS News

Should Voters Show ID? Sen. Peters: ‘There Are ID Requirements’

(CNS News) -- In reference to the Democrats’ “For the People Act,” which would eliminate state voter ID laws, CNS News asked Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.) if voters should provide ID and he said, “Well, certainly there are ID requirements.”. On Tuesday, Senate Republicans successfully filibustered the “For the People...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

Pelosi and Manchin start to play chicken

Speaker NANCY PELOSI made two bits of news this morning at her weekly news conference:. — First, she officially endorsed the idea of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. The move allows the speaker to pack the investigation with her allies and keep control over the process, though she didn’t say exactly who would lead the charge. Those details will come later, but House Homeland Security Chairman BENNIE THOMPSON has been making a strong push for this position.