Jimmy Kimmel and Tom Hiddleston shared their thoughts on Matt Damon appearing as Loki in Thor: Ragnarok. One of the funniest moments from Thor: Ragnarok was when Thor made his way back to Asgard only to discover that Loki was being heralded as a hero in sloppily put-together production. The God of Mischief was played by none other than Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon. The scene was particuarly hilarious because of Matt Damon’s cringe and over-the-top acting that made the entire ordeal a laugh out loud fest. While promoting the upcoming Loki series, Tom Hiddleston was asked by Jimmy Kimmel what he thought about Damon taking on his role.