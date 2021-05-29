Republicans could easily win fair-and-square. They're choosing Trump instead.

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”