Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans could easily win fair-and-square. They're choosing Trump instead.

By Ryan Cooper
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the past several months, many writers (including myself) have commented on the Republican Party's turn against democracy. The GOP plainly is plotting to seize power in the future by rigging the electoral system, which is already heavily biased towards the party. As Joshua Tait writes at The Bulwark, conservatives are reaching back to the anti-majoritarian arguments of intellectuals like William F. Buckley to justify their quest for power at any cost. It's a dire threat to America's democratic institutions.

theweek.com
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Charlie Baker
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Larry Hogan
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Elise Stefanik
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Legislature#The Republican Party#Gop#The Bulwark#Democrats#Democratic#A Republican Party#Nationalist#House#The Club For Growth#D Minn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

GOP tries to decide if Trump's pull is personality or policies

A big question faces Republicans as they gear up to try and win back Congress and the White House. How much of former President Donald Trump’s appeal was based on his policies versus his larger-than-life personality?. Both party operatives running next year’s congressional campaigns and candidates mulling 2024 presidential bids...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Haaland urges Biden to fully protect three national monuments weakened by Donald Trump

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has recommended in a confidential report that President Biden restore full protections to three national monuments diminished by President Donald Trump, including Utah’s Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante and a huge marine reserve off New England. The move, described by two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity because it was not yet public, would preserve about 5 million acres of federal land and water.
Presidential ElectionAOL Corp

Biden says Republican Party is 'fractured,' thanks to Trump

President Biden said Monday that the Republican Party is now “vastly diminished in numbers,” and that the wing led by former President Donald Trump represents “a significant minority of the American people.”. At a news conference held at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Biden was asked by Washington Post reporter Anne...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Republican Party numbers 'vastly diminished' under Trump

U.S. President Joe Biden views the Republican Party as vastly diminished in numbers even as it remains in lockstep with the man he defeated, former President Donald Trump. "The leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes up a significant minority of the American people," Biden told a news conference in Brussels after a NATO summit.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

On global stage, Biden enjoys respect Trump could only dream of

As President Biden began his first trip abroad since taking office, the Pew Research Center released a report last week documenting the "dramatic" improvements in the United States' international stature following the Democrat's inauguration. With Biden in the White House -- and with Donald Trump out of it -- global confidence in the presidency has soared; the U.S. is now more respected; and people abroad have greater confidence that the U.S. can be counted on to do the right thing.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Most of the media will sleep through the Biden years

Violent crime in U.S. cities is soaring. Inflation is spiking. The Mexican border crisis is deepening. Cyberattacks against key infrastructure are surging. Gas prices keep increasing. Yet, a USA Today article recently proclaimed President Joe Biden an “elusive target for Republicans,” arguing that they “have had little success demonizing Biden...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Trump is doing more lying about the election than talking about any other subject

Washington (CNN) — Since his presidency ended, Donald Trump has issued more statements lying about the 2020 election than statements talking about any other subject. Banned from Twitter since early January, Trump has communicated his post-presidency musings in written statements that are emailed to journalists and posted on his website. These missives, many of which were initially featured on his now-shuttered blog, have replaced his tweets as the most comprehensive public record of his day-to-day thinking.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Lara Trump Urges Americans Living at Southern Border to 'Arm Up, Get Guns'

Lara Trump, former President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, on Saturday night urged Americans living at the southern border to "arm up" and "get guns" as she railed against President Joe Biden's immigration policies. In an appearance on Fox News' Justice With Judge Jeanine, Trump, who currently works as a contributor for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP senator: Trump should focus on 2022 elections instead of relitigating 2020

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) said in an interview on Sunday that former President Trump should focus on the 2022 midterm elections instead of relitigating 2020. “I’m sure he believes that in a fair election, he couldn’t have possibly lost and of course he had the ability to go to court and prove whether that election was fair or not,” Blunt said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
POTUSNew York Post

Republican leaders to summit with Trump over conservative agenda

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and other members of the largest Republican caucus’ leadership will hold a summit with former President Donald Trump in New Jersey next week, the Indiana Republican confirmed to The Post. “At Republican Study Committee, we’ve been very busy as we develop the consensus conservative...