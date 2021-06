Let me get this out of the way first. I really don’t want to see the Nets vs. the Suns in the NBA Finals. Many Spurs fans agree: Only 3% of Spurs Nation wanted to see the Nets come out of the East, and only 14% wanted the Suns out of the West. The most painful part of a Nets-Suns Finals match-up would be having to root for Chris Paul and their Spurs-hating owner, Robert Sarver.