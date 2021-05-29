Cancel
AirPods 3: Everything we know about Apple's new earbuds

By Lexy Savvides
msn.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple may be close to releasing the AirPods 3, according to a new Bloomberg report Friday. Earlier leaks suggested that the AirPods 3 will share some features with the $249 AirPods Pro, including spatial audio support, a shorter stem, interchangeable tips and a smaller charging case. Leaked images seem to back up those rumors. Here's everything you need to know about the rumored AirPods 3 which may debut as soon as WWDC, Apple's developers conference that starts June 7.

