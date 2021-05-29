Landon Dickerson gets parking ticket, veteran wisdom in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Parking Authority and the Eagles’ veteran offensive linemen think rookie Landon Dickerson is fitting in just fine in his new NFL home. “Big cities are new for me,” Dickerson said during an appearance this week on “The Farzy Show with Marc Farzetta,” “so I’m not sure what all there is to do. I have driven downtown a little bit. I already got a parking ticket, so tried to figure out how to park here. Seems like people just park anywhere and everywhere, so figuring that out, I feel like that’ll be fun.”