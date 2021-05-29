Why This Iconic Summer Item Might Be Difficult to Find This Year

Whether I want to make some fairly simple dish or a very complicated one, it seems Central New York never has quite what I need to do it. All I ask is why? Why must it be so difficult to find beef short ribs? I don't get it. Yesterday I made this dish called Peposo Dell'Impruneta, and it called for three pounds of meaty beef short ribs. You would have thought I was seeking out the fountain of youth. Sure, I found some at grocery stores, they first off were super expensive. Second off, they had next to no meat on the bone. The weight of the package was all bone, to be honest. I ended up having to substitute with chuck.