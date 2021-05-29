Cancel
Guthrie County, IA

Deadline Extension to be Included for Map of Guthrie County Garage Sale

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn extension has been given for anyone looking to be included in an annual event in Guthrie County that is happening soon. The Heart of Guthrie County Garage Sales is June 11th from 3-8pm and the 12th from 8am-3pm. The event takes place in Guthrie Center and Panora and is co-hosted by the Guthrie Center and Panora chambers. Organizers have extended a deadline for those who want to have a garage sale then can be included on an interactive map for $5 by June 2nd.

