Greene County, IA

Greene County School Board President Urges Tolerance

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is School Board Appreciation Month and for one Greene County School Board member, this year alone has been a challenging one. Board President Dr. Steve Karber is a retired physician and is finishing his first term on the school board. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he originally ran for school board because the community was considering a bond for a new high school and career academy. He also had inspiration from his father, who also served on a school board.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
