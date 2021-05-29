Greene County School Board President Urges Tolerance
May is School Board Appreciation Month and for one Greene County School Board member, this year alone has been a challenging one. Board President Dr. Steve Karber is a retired physician and is finishing his first term on the school board. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he originally ran for school board because the community was considering a bond for a new high school and career academy. He also had inspiration from his father, who also served on a school board.