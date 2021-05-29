Cancel
Greene County, IA

State Auditor Begins 99-County Tour with Stops in Guthrie, Greene Counties

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Auditor Rob Sand spoke to a crowd of about ten people in the Greene County Courthouse in Jefferson Thursday as his kick-off to his 99-county tour. He began the town hall meeting talking about a recent unanimous decision by the Iowa Supreme Court that required a list of investors be turned over to the Iowa Auditor’s Office that concerned billions of dollars as he claims is the largest debt deal in the history of the state, with the state’s debt projected to be paid off in 50 years.

