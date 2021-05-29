Auditions for “Bigfoot Monologues” in Jefferson

The Community Players of Greene County is holding auditions for its upcoming production. This summer’s production of “Bigfoot Monologues” was written by a local resident and it features over seven parts for anyone of all ages. It is the story of how bigfoot feels about humans walking through his house. Auditions will be held Sunday from 1-3pm and Monday from 6:30-7:30pm at the Masonic Lodge on the west side of the downtown square in Jefferson.