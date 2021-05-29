Cancel
Dallas County, IA

Memorial Day Closures Reminders in Dallas County

By Dustin Teays
 16 days ago

With the Memorial Day holiday on Monday there will be some changes for Perry and Adel residents to be aware of. For Perry the Monday, May 31st garbage route will be picked up on Tuesday, June 1st and the Tuesday, June 1st garbage route will instead be picked up on Wednesday, June 2nd (please tell what city this is for). Also, there will be no yard waste pickup on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pickup will resume on June 9th with pickup south of Willis Avenue.

