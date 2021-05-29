Cancel
Jefferson, IA

Several Memorial Day Closures Planned in Jefferson

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 16 days ago

A reminder that with Memorial Day coming up on Monday, several offices and businesses will be closed in Jefferson. The Greene County Courthouse, Greene County Community Center, Greene County ISU Extension office, Jefferson City Hall, Jefferson Post Office and Jefferson Public Library will be closed in observance of the holiday. Library staff reminds patrons that nothing is due to the library when it is closed for a holiday.

