2021 Iowa State Park Passport Features State Park in Guthrie Center
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the Iowa State Park Passport program and it features a local park in Guthrie County. The passport program provides benefits for people to get out and explore Iowa's parks while also being in the running to win prizes, which began on May 28th by checking into one of more than 62 participating parks, including Springbrook State Park in Guthrie Center.