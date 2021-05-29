Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

2021 Iowa State Park Passport Features State Park in Guthrie Center

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 16 days ago

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently announced the Iowa State Park Passport program and it features a local park in Guthrie County. The passport program provides benefits for people to get out and explore Iowa’s parks while also being in the running to win prizes, which began on May 28th by checking into one of more than 62 participating parks, including Springbrook State Park in Guthrie Center.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Guthrie County, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Springbrook, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
County
Guthrie County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Guthrie County, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

White Pole Road Marathon Sale Returns This Year

While the coronavirus pandemic halted a local marathon sale last year in Guthrie County, the event is making a return this year. White Pole Road Byways Coordinator Tom Smull says the marathon sale has been going on for some time now but last year it was halted due to the pandemic. Smull says people call early in the year to see if the sale is happening.
Iowa Stateillinoisnewsnow.com

USDA awards $17M to support 3 watershed projects in Iowa

(The Center Square) – Three regional conservation projects in Iowa have received federal funding, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. “There is great conservation work happening in the Floyd River watershed,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a May 17 news release. “The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has two demonstration projects underway, dedicated staff who provide technical support to the projects, and local farmers, landowners and partners who want to be involved. We’re able to leverage the state’s investments and our proven results to get additional federal dollars, which helps us make a greater impact on soil health and water quality in this priority watershed.”
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Waterloo to consider name change for convention center

Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith pleads not guilty. The man accused of shooting and killing an Iowa State Patrol trooper entered his plea. Michael Lang has pleaded not guilty in the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. After fighting and beating cancer twice, an Iowa college...
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

Iowa DOT Has Big Changes Planned For I-80/1st Avenue in Coralville [IMAGES]

When you look at the current aerial view of I-80 and 1st Avenue in Coralville above, it's pretty simple. There's not a lot going on there, as far as traffic patterns are concerned. However, as you look at all the new construction in the area, including Xtream Arena and University of Iowa Healthcare in the Iowa River Landing, the amount of traffic continues to increase. The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) has developed a plan to address those concerns for years to come.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.
Iowa Stateraccoonvalleyradio.com

Let’s Talk Guthrie County State Senator Jake Chapman

Iowa State Senator for District 10 Jake Chapman talks about the current state of the legislative session as lawmakers are staying past the initial end date to continue budget conversations. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.