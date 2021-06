There will be times when your iPhone runs out of space. It’s annoying, but since the iPhone doesn’t have any way to add storage, you’ll have to delete some apps and files to free up some room. If you’ve tried to do this before, you’ve probably found the “Other” storage and thought: “What the heck is this? Is it junk?” And the truth is, you might not need all of it, but the “Other” storage is also important. Here’s what that “Other” storage means and how you can get rid of it.