Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices and specifications revealed by a new leak

It’s no secret that Samsung is working on a number of things. New phones are always lined up for design, production, and testing. We may not see the Galaxy Note 21 this year but we’re almost certain there will be the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galazy Z Flip 3. New Galaxy mid-range phones may also be announced along the way. As for the future foldables, we can probably look forward to the Galaxy Z Fold Tab. There’s also the Galaxy Z Slide and the Galaxy Z Roll but we’re taking things with a pinch of salt.