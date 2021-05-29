Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices and specifications revealed by a new leak
Now that Samsung's low-cost Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G are out and about, it's time to shift focus to its high-end tablets. We don't know much about them, other than the fact that they could run a flagship Snapdragon chipset. A new leak now gives us new insights into what Samsung has in store for us with the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Three SKUs lined up for a launch this time around- the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+ and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.www.notebookcheck.net