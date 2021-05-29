What's Wrong With Daddy?: Teach a man to fish, or not
You may have heard the proverb, “Give a man a fish, and you’ll feed him for a day. Teach a man to fish, and you’ll feed him for a lifetime of crushing debt after he buys the boat, trailer, tackle, depth finder, trolling motor, etc.” Seriously, though, despite my dad’s best efforts throughout my childhood and a few excursions of my own as an adult, I’d still rather someone just give me the fish — preferably deep fried with a side of coleslaw and hush puppies.www.kilgorenewsherald.com