What's Wrong With Daddy?: Teach a man to fish, or not

Ahhh Summertime in the Capital Region. Can't you just hear your kids already? "Im bored!" "What's for lunch?" "Can I have a snack?" "How come we never doooo anything?" Now that school is pretty much a wrap for the summer, most kids (that may or may not repeat the above statements several thousand times) will be looking for something to do while parents wrack their brains trying to come up with fresh ideas to keep them entertained. Instead of more screen time indoors, how about some rod and reel time outdoors?