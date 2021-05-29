Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Nightclub offers GoPros to help customers remember their boozy night out

By Liam O'Dell
Posted by 
Indy100
Indy100
 17 days ago
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

If it isn’t the piercing hangover which leaves people in pain after a night out, then it’s the dread of not remembering what antics their drunken self got up to the night before.

Thankfully – or maybe not so – one nightclub in Colchester is offering its customers the chance to jog their memory, by making GoPros available to rent for them to record their night out.

“For an additional fee we will edit together your highlights! GoPro or Go Home,” the club, ATIK, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The announcement received mixed reactions from commenters, with many anxious to have their wild behaviour documented on video.

“When the Mrs gets hold [of] someone’s GoPro footage,” one user wrote, accompanied with a GIF of Line of Duty’s Joanne Davidson saying “no comment”.

Another added: “It’s boring enough someone insisting you watch this video shoved in your face of a night out consisting of inaudible laughter and chat, but to have a full high quality memory card full of this ‘had to be there’ material would be another level of brain sore.

“What a time to be alive.”

Some were receptive to the idea, writing that “this would have been handy” and tagging in friends saying, “I’d pay to watch your night out”.

Others, meanwhile, were left with questions, as one asked: “Does it have to be handed in as you leave or can it be taken to the kitchen after party?”

“What about when your having a s**t or doing lines in the toilet do these parts get edited out ‘cause if yea f**k off,” said another.

The one question we’ve been left with is what is meant by “highlights”, and which poor soul at ATIK has to put these videos together?

Indy100

Indy100

31K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gopros#Nightclub#Gopros#Go Home#Atik
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Facebook
Related
Animalscountryliving.com

30 Cute Cat Photos That Will Have You Smiling All Day

In a slump you can't get out of? Feeling unmotivated and ready to climb back into bed even if the day just began? Take a deep breath, open your computer, and take a few moments to look at these cute photos of cats. Seriously! Gazing at photos of adorable little felines just doing their thing has been proven to put you in a better mood instantly.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

The 8th Wonder Follies presents A Night of Boozy Burlesque

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Valentina J’adore and 8th Wonder Distillery are hosting a night of boozy burlesque and sexy, sparkly fun. The evening will feature classic acts from Houston’s best burlesque artists. Attendees should prepare to be delighted by feather fans, old Hollywood glamour and delicious cocktails. This event is open to adults 21+, and each performance will feature a different rotation of performers to ensure ticket holders never see the same show twice. There is a two drink minimum per guest (non alcoholic beverages included).
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Daily Mirror

People left divided over bridesmaid bringing her newborn 'child-free wedding'

A bride-to-be has left people divided, after trying to come up with a solution for her bridesmaids, who are both due to give birth not long before her adult-only wedding. The bride is insisting on having no children at the wedding, but has tried to come up with a helpful workaround so that her bridesmaids can still enjoy the wedding, while their kids are nearby - but one of them isn't having it.
Beaverton, ORPosted by
Indy100

Cat owner creates perfect sign to warn people about her thieving pet

A woman with a kleptomaniac kitten has made a sign to warn people passing to keep their belongings on their purrson. (Sorry.) Kate Felmet of Beaverton, Oregon, told local news station KOIN that she made the sign, reading, “My cat is a thief, please take these items if they are yours” after her cat, Esme, stole numerous discarded gloves and face masks in the area. It was accompanied with a washing line with the missing items hanging off it.
Lifestylearcamax.com

Ask Amy: Mom would like to be offered a cup of joe

Dear Amy: I'm a married mother of three young adults, and grandmother to three young children. All of my life I have taken care of people. I raised my children for 10 years alone, while continuing to work full time. I have a very loving, supportive husband. We have a...
Family Relationshipsimperialbeachnewsca.com

The Grandmother I Always Wanted: Help Them Remember

On a recent trip to Florida to visit family and celebrate my birthday and Mother’s Day, I had my first experience picking blueberries. Having never seen blueberry fields, I had imagined small plants, slightly bigger than strawberry plants, requiring a stooped position to cultivate. However, the 6’ bushes atop rows of raised beds with narrow trenches on either side to collect water made the collecting quite pleasant.
Societydreamwidth.org

Worried Friends Offer Help

Caleb knew he was hard to read, even Nott couldn't figure out what he was thinking sometimes and she was the closest to him among the Nien. Caleb had to play things close to the chest, his past and what he was running from demanded it. But just because he wasn't open with his thoughts and feelings doesn't mean he doesn't have them.
RestaurantsThe Tab

9 of the best boozy venues in London to help your Insta game

June 21st is just around the corner, meaning that lost dreams of drinking on London rooftops with all your best mates will no more be a mere figment of your imagination. The current roadmap post-lockdown plan is for everything up to nightclubs (that includes restaurants and bars) to open up without limits on capacity. After three stifling lockdowns, our Instagram feeds are looking a bit dry, so I asked some of my friends from my course (Psychology) for the finest bars in town for a ‘cute Insta pic.’ We gathered a considerable number of photos taken over our three years at King’s and chose the ones that best captured the ambience and most Instagran-worthy aspects of the venue. Read on for our recommendations:
Public Healthdelawarepublic.org

Experts Offer Help For Those Who've Forgotten How To Hang Out

This Memorial Day marks the first time a lot of us will engage in the long-forgotten practice of hanging out. Tori Bedford from member station WGBH has more on how we are all having to learn how to socialize again as the U.S. emerges from the pandemic. TORI BEDFORD, BYLINE:...
Relationship Advicefavecrafts.com

Diy Floral Photo Booth Frame

"A photo booth is a fun part of any celebration. Now that we're able to celebrate with the ones we love again, why not frame your time together with a fun photo booth prop. Using a frame as a photo booth prop is a fun way to pose at your baby showers, bridal showers or weddings. All you need to complete this craft is a picture frame, some florals and your imagination. You can customize this photo booth frame to match the color scheme of your event. Add as many or as few flowers to create your frame!"
PetsPosted by
Indy100

One-eyed kitten with a hole in its heart waits for new home

A kitten with a hole in her heart is looking for a new home after being found next to a rubbish chute in London. Eyela, who is believed to be around 13 weeks old, was found by a dog walker – she had been left in a cat carrier with some food, milk and a blanket.
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

Man Teaches Cat to 'Laugh' in Hilarious Viral Video

A man has seemingly taught his pet cat to copy him and laugh like a human, posting the evidence in a TikTok video that has gone viral. In the footage, added to the video-sharing app by Mason Glaso, known online as @maseplace, a ginger cat can be seen copying its owner by laughing in an eerily similar manner.
Family Relationships1051thebounce.com

Mom Bans Son’s Friend With Chronically Late Mom From Sleepover

A mom is dealing with the backlash after getting real with the mother of her son’s friend and it didn’t end well. In a post to Reddit’s “Am I the a-hole” section, she explains that her son just turned 10 and had a sleepover with his friends to celebrate, but she wouldn’t allow him to invite a pal named James. She doesn’t have any issues with the well-behaved kid, but his mom? She’s caused some problems before and it’s all because she’s always late and her kids are the last ones to be picked up.